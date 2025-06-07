Wild Things' Comeback Falls Short at Bosse Field

June 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Washington Wild Things tried to come back after a pair of three-run Evansville innings against starter Marlon Perez, but came up short, leaving 13 on base in the Saturday series opener, a series shortened to two games thanks to weather last night in Evansville at Bosse Field. The Otters took it 6-3 despite Washington bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth after bringing the tying run to the dish in the eighth.

The Wild Things scored first, grabbing a run in their half of the third on a single to right by Tyreque Reed that plated Brett Roberts from second. He had walked to start the inning. Evansville got three in the home half of the frame, including two on a homer to left on a line by Keenan Taylor. The Otters tacked on three more in the fourth on a sac fly and back-to-back, two-out RBI singles, making it 6-1.

From the second on, Washington left at least a base runner. The club threatened with the bases full in the fourth with one out and was unable to scratch anything across. They got two in the eighth after loading them up again, this time with nobody out, scoring on a ground ball by Jeff Liquori that was booted to allow Liquori to reach. A second came in on a sac fly later in the frame by catcher Jommer Hernandez. Washington loaded them in the ninth but with two outs before a strikeout ended the threat and the game.

Marlon Perez suffered the loss, allowing a career-high nine hits and six runs with four walks. He matched a career high with six strikeouts as he fell to 2-2. Braden Scott worked a quality start for the Otters for his first win and decision of the season.

Highlights for Washington in the loss included a three-hit night for Wagner Lagrange and a multi-hit game for Ethan Wilder. Jeff Liquori reached in all five trips, four of which were on his own accord, as he batted in a run, walked three times and was hit by a pitch. Ryan Chasse worked a one-two-three sixth inning and Zach Kirby, who was slated to start Thursday and Friday before the rain both nights, pitched two scoreless with a strikeout. Washington's pitchers retired the final 10 Otters to hit in the loss.

The road trip and series conclude tomorrow at Bosse Field with the finale of the two-game set. Regi Grace is scheduled to take the ball for the Wild Things and will be opposed by Parker Brahms, as long as he makes his scheduled start. First pitch is slated for 6:05/5:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.