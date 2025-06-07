Matos and Boomers Shut out Windy City

June 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Dwayne Matos fired a four-hit shutout as the Schaumburg Boomers swept a brief two-game road series by blanking the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-0 on Saturday night.

Similar to Friday night both starting pitchers were on point to open the game. The first runs came in the top of the fifth when Anthony Calarco blasted his eighth homer of the season, scoring Andrew Sojka who doubled in front of him to make the score 2-0. The Boomers put the game away with four in the sixth. Two runs scored on an error after three consecutive walks to open the inning. Calarco tacked on two more RBIs with a single, finishing with four to up his league best total to 39, more than he put together in the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Matos allowed just five baserunners in the win and did not allow a hit from the fourth until the ninth, facing just one over the minimum during that span. Matos finished with 106 pitches, striking out eight and walking one. During the two games, the Schaumburg starters threw 17.1 innings and just one reliever was needed. The Boomers have recorded three shutouts this season, all by identical 6-0 finals. Calarco and Aaron Simmons both finished with two hits in the win as the Boomers tallied six to go with seven walks.

The Boomers (19-8) are off until heading to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night to meet with Washington Wild Things. RHP Eric Turner (3-0, 4.01) is slated to take the ball in the series opener at 6:05pm Central time. The team returns home for Father's Day weekend. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.