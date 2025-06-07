Thunderbolts Shut Out in Series Closer

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Thunderbolts offense was nowhere to be found on Saturday night in game two against the Schaumburg Boomers as they fell 6-0.

The Bolts (7-20) had two hits over the first three innings as Aaron Evers didn't give up a hit until the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Evers quickly got two outs before giving up a two-out double to Andrew Sojka. Anthony Calarco came up big for the Boomers (19-8) once again with a two-run home run to right field.

It was the lone mistake Evers (2-2) would make on the day, although a costly one. Darrien Williams relieved the Bolts' right-hander in the top of the sixth, but was unable to record an out, eventually leaving due to an injury.

Caleb Riedel came on with the bases loaded and nobody out. With Sojka at the plate, a groundball off the glove of Jalen Greer saw the Boomers push across two more runs.

Calarco proved again why he's one of the best hitters in the league with a two-run single to right field, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Dwayne Matos (3-1) went the distance and was impressive over the nine innings. He worked his off-speed pitches to perfection collecting eight strikeouts over the course of the game.

Throughout the night the Thunderbolts hitters were off balance and weren't able to make much hard contact against the Boomers righty.

Evers gave up just five hits over his five innings while Matos gave up on four hits in his complete game shutout.

The Thunderbolts have two days off before a six-game road trip. It starts with a three-game set against the Florence Y'alls before heading to Evansville to play the Otters for three. Bryce Hellgeth (0-1, 5.55) will get the ball in the first game of the roadtrip on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and broadcast information can be at wcthunderbolts.com.







