Complete Game and Walk-Off Highlight ThunderBolts' Doubleheader Sweep

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Cam Phelts hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish off a doubleheader sweep of the Gateway Grizzlies with a 4-3 win at Ozinga Field Thursday night. The ThunderBolts came from behind to win the opener 5-2.

Gateway (13-10) took an early 2-0 lead in game one but the ThunderBolts (7-18) responded with five unanswered runs.

Dakota Kotowski hit a two-run homer to tie the score in the fourth inning and a Zach Beadle sacrifice fly later in the inning put the Bolts ahead for the first time. Jalen Greer hit an RBI single in the fifth and the fifth run scored on a passed ball to seal the win.

Buddie Pindel threw his second complete game of the year for the win and Zac Treece (0-1) allowed five runs in four innings for the loss.

The Grizzlies went up 2-0 again in game two but the ThunderBolts fought back. They tied the score in the third on a Kyle Harbison RBI single and a Michael Sandle sacrifice fly.

The score then remained 2-2 all the way into extra innings. The Grizzlies plated their tiebreaker runner in the top of the eighth but as they had all night, the Bolts bounced back. With a runner at third and one out in the bottom of the inning, James Dunlap knocked a triple down the right field line to tie the score. One pitch later, Phelts hit a deep fly to center to score Dunlap and win the game.

Trevin Reynolds (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Donovan Burke (0-1) took the loss.

After back-to-back series wins, the ThunderBolts welcome the Schaumburg Boomers to town on Friday night. Greg Duncan (1-1, 3.20) gets the game one start for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Cole Cook (1-1, 5.52), It's Bluey Night at Ozinga Field, featuring postgame fireworks. First pitch scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







