Mud Monsters Walk It off by Holding the Line in First Ever Sudden Death

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters didn't need a hit, a run, or even a swing to win Friday's series opener - just three outs with everything on the line.

Thanks to the Frontier League's sudden death tiebreaker, Mississippi emerged with a 2-1 win after keeping Florence off the board in the top of the 11th inning at Trustmark Park. The game was officially declared a Mud Monsters victory once the Y'alls failed to score in their half of the extra frame.

Under Frontier League sudden death rules, if a game remains tied after 10 innings, one final half-inning is played: the visiting team bats with a runner on first base and no outs. If they score, they win. If the home team holds them scoreless, the home team is awarded the win - no bottom half required.

Right-hander Sergio Sanchez got the nod for sudden death and delivered. After hitting the leadoff batter, he calmly retired the next three, including a strikeout to end it - earning his first win of the season (1-2).

Starter Brandon Mitchell was sharp once again, allowing one run over seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. Zack Morris was lights-out behind him, tossing three perfect innings and striking out five. It marked his fourth consecutive multi-inning scoreless outing, and he has now run off 12 consecutive scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Mud Monsters (10-12) got their lone run in the fifth when Kasten Furr singled home Victor Diaz, who finished 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Karell Paz reached base twice and swiped two bags.

For Florence, the lack of offense wasted a quality start by Shaun Gamelin. Gamelin, the opposing starting pitcher in the inaugural Mud Monster game last month, returned to throw seven innings of one-run, four-hit ball, with just a walk, while striking out six.

Mississippi managed just six hits, but the pitching made it stand up - with help from one of the league's most unique rules.

There's plenty of baseball still yet to catch this weekend at Trustmark Park!

Special start times and great promotions highlight doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday versus the Y'alls!

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 - DUCK DUCK JEEP NIGHT & BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 5:00 p.m. ¬ÆGame 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

The first doubleheader of the weekend includes the rescheduled May 9 game and a full-throttle celebration of all things off-road. Enjoy a Jeep Rodeo between games and score a bucket hat giveaway presented by Michelob Ultra (first 1,000 fans, 21+).

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 - FAMILY FEATURE SUNDAY

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 12:00 p.m. ¬ÆGame 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

We wrap it all up with BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day, Family Feature Sunday, and Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum. These Sunday doubleheaders will make up the postponed May 10 game-and send fans home with full hearts and tired sneakers.

Fans with tickets from the originally postponed games can exchange them at the Trustmark Park box office for any 2025 home game-including this jam-packed weekend.







