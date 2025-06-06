Otters, Wild Things Series Opener Postponed

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather in Evansville Friday night, the series opener between the Evansville Otters and Washington Wild Things has been postponed.

The Otters and Wild Things will play tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. as scheduled.

Tonight's game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 19th - the next series Washington is in Evansville for. They will play two 7-inning games that day. That doubleheader is planned to start at 5:05 p.m. CT, subject to change.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2025 Otters' regular season home game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.