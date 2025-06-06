Jackals Snap Six-Game Skid with Series Opening Win Over Rox

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (8-16) took down the Brockton Rox (9-14) 5-2.

The Jackals got on the board first in the fourth inning, on a bases-loaded fielder's choice from Jimmy Costin, scoring Ryan Ford, making it 1-0.

In the sixth, the Jackals tacked on another with the bases loaded and one out, when Sam Seeker walked to make it 2-0. New Jersey added another on a Bryson Parks RBI-groundout, which brought Patrick Sanchez home, making it 3-0.

Brockton broke into the lead in the ninth inning. Back-to-back singles from Hemmanuel Rosario and Tommy Kretzler made way for a Trey Ciulla-Hall double, making it a 5-1 game. JR DiSarcina added on another with a sacrifice fly, 5-2.

The Jackals had ten hits, four of which were singles from Luis Acevedo, two each from Sheehan and Parks, and one each from Gomez and Seeker.

Jalon Long (W, 1-3) tossed six innings, giving up no runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked one. Dusty Baird was first out of the bullpen for New Jersey, and he threw one scoreless inning and struck out one. Anthony Leak came in next, throwing one inning of shutout ball. He was relieved by Joe Testa, who gave up one hit and one run. Logan Waltz came in and threw one-third of an inning, giving up two hits, two runs, and one walk. Frankie Guliano (S, 1) entered with the tying run on-deck and kept the margin at three, allowing one hit and a walk, while inducing a flyout to Jack-Thomas Wold and striking out Evan Giordano to secure the victory.

For the Rox, Heisell Baro (L, 2-1) lasted five innings, giving up one run on five hits. He struck out six and walked two. He was relieved by Matthew Maloney who threw one-third of an inning, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks. Chic DeGaetano relieved him and threw two-thirds of an inning. Dylan Bedder was next, tossing two innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out one.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow night in game two of the series against Brockton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







