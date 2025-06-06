Titans Blanked by Miners

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (8-16) were held off the board for the third time this season, falling 12-0 to the Sussex County Miners on Friday night.

The East Division leading Miners scored early and often against Grant Larson (loss, 2-3) - jumping out to a 6-0 lead and not looking back. Running the left-hander's pitch count up, Jordan Smith opened the scoring with a single in the first. A fielder's choice and an error helped send two across the plate in the second. An Alec Sayre double, Gionti Turner single, and Dom Johnson triple scratched three across in the third to put the game out of reach.

After working a scoreless fourth, Larson's night was over. The southpaw allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking three, and striking out two in the loss.

All eyes were on left-hander Mike Reagan (win, 3-0), who gave the Miners a complete-game shutout, the first of his career. Reagan allowed six hits, walked two, and fanned five for the win.

Jake Dixon would allow five runs out of the bullpen over a season-high three innings in relief, while Dazon Cole allowed one run in his two frames on the bump.

Aaron Casillas led the offence by going 2-for-4. Jackie Urbaez walked in the first, extending his on-base streak to 24 games before leaving the game in the eighth inning.

The loss marked the fourth time in six games this month that the Titans have allowed double-digit runs in a game. They also match an 8-16 start as done during the 2023 season.

