Bird Dawgs Bit Early, Bark Late in Doubleheader Losses to Quebec

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs showed grit in game 2 after a tough opener, out-hitting Quebec and nearly rallying late in a narrow 5-4 loss Friday night, looking to bounce back from a 13-0 defeat in game 1 that featured a no-hitter by the Capitales.

Quebec came out hot in game 1 as they brought 16 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 10 runs on four hits. The Capitales drew five walks and were hit by three pitches to take a 10-0 lead.

The Capitales added two in the second as Jarrod Belbin hit an RBI groundout, and Kyle Crowl launched a solo homer to lead 12-0.

Quebec scored their final run in the ninth when Justin Gideon hit a sacrifice fly to shutout the Bird Dawgs and secure a 13-0 win.

Braeden Allemann stole the show as he pitched a no-hitter, delivering seven innings, walking three, and striking out 10.

Zach Grace took the loss as he went 1/3 of an inning, giving up nine runs on two hits.

The Bird Dawgs kept it close in game 2 as they out-hit Quebec eight to six in a 5-4 loss.

Trotter Harlan put the Bird Dawgs ahead in the first inning as he roped a bases-clearing double down the third base line to take an early 3-0 lead.

Quebec bounced back as they scored five runs over the next three innings. Back-to-back singles by Marc Antoine Lebreux and Crowl drove in two runs in the second. Emile Boies hit into an RBI groundout in the third, and Belbin tripled in the fourth to bring in two runs and take a 5-3 lead.

The Bird Dawgs fought back in the bottom of the second as Yassel Pino hit a double off the wall that was feet away from leaving the ballpark to drive Stephen DiTomaso home as they fell 5-4 to Quebec.

Brodie Cooper Vassalakis earned the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings and striking out two batters. Masatoshi Sakurai started for Quebec, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out two.

Axel Andueza suffered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in relief of Carter Raffield, who delivered two innings, giving up two runs on two hits.

The Bird Dawgs fall to 8-15 as Quebec secures the series win, as they extend their win streak to 11. Game five of six is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

