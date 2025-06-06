Sudden Death Burns Florence

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, lost a heartbreaker in sudden death "2-1" to the Mississippi Mud Monsters. This was the first of a five-game series in Mississippi with doubleheaders scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

A true barnburner of a pitcher's duel started with a masterclass from RHP Shaun Gamelin. Florence had been waiting for a signature gem from their Opening Day starter, who exacted vengeance on the team who beat him back on May 8th. "Gamer" tossed a single game team-high seven innings of just one-run baseball, matching his season-high in strikeouts with six.

Much like the last time in Trustmark Park, the Florence offense did not offer Gamelin any run support. The Y'alls were able to scatter six hits against the Mississippi starter but were held hitless after the sixth inning. The only RBI was a groundout from Brendan Bobo bringing home Zade Richardson and tie the game 1-1 in the sixth inning.

Jett Lodes entered from the bullpen in the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings to give the offense a chance in the top of the tenth. Hector Nieves was automatically placed on second base to start the 10th but was picked off on the very first pitch to wipe the bases clean. Florence would only send two batters to the plate in the inning but still went down 1-2-3.

In his first action since May 31st, Will Carsten took the mound in the bottom of the 10th trying to force sudden death. After a quick flyout to center field, the automatic runner on second stole third base which led to Florence intentionally walking the next two batters to load the bases. A very risky move for the Y'alls who were hoping to turn a double play in the infield or cut a runner off at home plate. In what might be the play of the year for Florence, TJ Reeves caught a fly out in shallow right field and threw a bullet to the plate to cut down what would've been the winning run, which sent the game to sudden death.

Mississippi made the no-brainer decision to choose defense in a sudden death 11th inning, with the Y'alls 2-3-4 spots in the lineup due up. Hank Zeisler went down swinging, Reeves grounded into a fielder's choice, and a pitch hit Richardson to place the winning run in scoring position. Unfortunately, Armani Smith flew out to center field to end the game and dealt Florence their first sudden-death loss in 2025.

The five-game series continues at Trustmark Park with a double header tomorrow starting at 5 PM CT. Florence sends RHP Matt Fernandez for Game One and are TBA for Game Two.







