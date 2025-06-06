Crushers Drop 7-2 Decision to Tri-City in Series Opener

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers fell into an early hole that they could not dig out of at Crushers Stadium on Friday night, as they dropped the series opener to the Tri-City ValleyCats, 7-2.

The loss for the Crushers (12-11) was their fifth in their last six games, while the win for the Valley Cats (15-7) gives them eight in their last nine contests.

Tri-City didn't waste any time getting started, as Dylan Broderick smashed the second pitch of the game over the wall in right field for his second homer of the season to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

They would tack on single runs in the second, fourth and fifth to take a 4-0 advantage. Jake Reinisch started the second inning with a walk and came around to score on John McHenry's RBI single to make it 2-0 Tri-City. Kyle Novak started the fourth inning with a single and eventually scored on Ian Walters's RBI groundout, and Oscar Campos delivered a two out RBI single to plate Amani Larry in the fifth.

Lake Erie was able to fight back and cut the deficit in half with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. CF Burle Dixon started the inning with a double down the line in right, which was Lake Erie's only extra base hit on the night. C Alfredo Gonzalez brought him home on a RBI single to center. An error in center field on the play allowed Gonzalez to reach third and he eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Valley Cats removed any doubt by scoring three times in the top of the ninth. Josh Leslie brought the first run in on a RBI single to right and Miguel Useche singled to center to plate the last two runs of the game.

Easton Klein (2-2) scored the win for Tri-City after allowing just a pair of runs on six hits through seven innings of work. Brayhans Barreto (1) picked up the save after tossing two perfect innings in relief. RHP Ethan Smith (1-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits over five innings of action.

Lake Erie was paced offensively by Gonzalez, who had two of their four hits on the night in a 2-for-4 performance. Dixon's double in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to eight games, while RF Dario Gomez went 1-for-3 with a single to extend his on base streak to 14 games.

The Crushers and ValleyCats will square off again on Saturday night at Crushers Stadium for the middle game of the weekend series. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

