Coming June 7th: Crushers Collaboration with Emily Roggenburk Designs

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are thrilled to announce an exciting, new partnership with Emily Roggenburk Designs, voted Best Clothing Designer by Cleveland Scene Magazine from 2019-2022 and in 2024 and a renowned Cleveland lifestyle brand that celebrates, "Who you are, where you're from, and who you aspire to be."

This new collaboration will bring together the energy of Crushers baseball and the distinctive style of Emily Roggenburk Designs to create unique and special apparel for fans and the community. The collaboration will feature a one-of-a-kind graphic t-shirt featuring Crushers Stadium and its emblematic Friday and Saturday night fireworks displays.

Also included in the collection is a canvas tote bag, her college crewneck sweatshirts (Lake Erie Crushers - Limited Edition), and her Iconic "CLE" hat with 3D embroidered emblems in exclusive Lake Erie Crushers Purple.

Emily Roggenburk was recently featured in the Cleveland Cavaliers team shop with her Iconic "CLE" hat along with other exclusive pieces of her merchandise.

"Creating unique and trend-forward apparel for the Northeast Ohio community is always the focus for our brand," said Emily Roggenburk, "which is why I was excited to team up with the Lake Erie Crushers. Creating a line of apparel with an entirely new color palette has been a fun way to serve both the Crushers fanbase as well as my customers who just love to represent Cleveland in a unique way."

Debbie Romanchok, Merchandise Director for the Lake Erie Crushers said, "We are so excited about this new partnership with Emily Roggenburk Designs! Our fans appreciate great quality apparel and unparalleled designs, and they will not be disappointed with this new cross-over collaboration."

Fans can expect the official debut night this Saturday, June 7th at the Lake Erie Crushers Team Store. Roggenburk will be in the Team Store for the start of the game greeting fans.







