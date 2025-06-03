Big Innings Sink Titans in Lopsided Defeat

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans slide into second vs. the Brockton Rox

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (7-14) dropped their seventh game in a row, falling 17-4 to the Brockton Rox (8-12) on Tuesday.

Despite holding a 1-0 lead after one courtesy of an RBI groundout from AJ Wright - the Rox got to Alfredo Villa (loss, 0-2) for four in the second, then racked up an eight-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Down 4-1 entering the last of the third, right-hander Santiago Ramirez (ND, 0-2) let the Titans back in the game by beaning the first two of the frame. The offence got one back after a groundball snuck away from Keagan Calero at second base and rolled into right field before a fielder's choice off the bat of Ryne Guida plated another. Next, Victor Cerny dumped an RBI single to left to tie the score. Over the first three innings, the offence stranded seven on base, including the bases loaded on two occasions.

Evan Giordano started the rally with an RBI groundout in the fifth, before seven consecutive Rox reached base against three different arms.

In all, Villa was taken out after four and a third, allowing eight runs on six hits, walking six, hitting one, and striking out two. Dazon Cole failed to record an out after inheriting the bases loaded, seeing four runs credited to his stat line. Brandon Marklund surrendered two inherited runners to score - as the Titans allowed eight in the fifth for the second time in three games.

Tino Novis allowed a single tally in the seventh before the Rox hammered out five more runs in the ninth to put the game to bed.

Dillon Ryan (win, 2-0) held down the fort for the Rox with three and a third of scoreless relief before Derek Bedder and Chic DeGaetano finished the night. The Rox bullpen allowed just four baserunners over the final six innings of the series opener.

Although registering just three hits as a team, Jackie Urbaez walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 21 games to begin the season.

The Ottawa Titans return to action with the second of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After the series with Brockton, the Sussex County Miners will pay a visit over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

