ValleyCats Win Sixth Straight Thanks to Manzano's Dominant Start

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (13-6) defeated the Florence Y'alls (8-11) 6-2 on Tuesday at Thomas More Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. Amani Larry greeted Jonaiker Villalobos with a double. John McHenry reached on an error from Hank Zeisler, and Larry advanced to third. McHenry swiped second before Jake Reinisch drove in two with a double to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Reinisch singled in the fourth and moved to third on a base hit from Ian Walters. Miguel Useche laid down an RBI sac bunt to pull Tri-City ahead, 3-0.

Florence responded in the fifth. Mikell Manzano walked Brendan Bobo before Eddie Javier Jr. homered to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The 'Cats received some insurance in the ninth. Josue Urdaneta singled off Zane Robbins. Josh Leslie grounded out, and Urdaneta went to second. Afterward, Kyle Novak delivered a pinch-hit RBI single. Javeyan Williams singled Novak to second before McHenry knocked in a run with a double. Williams came around after Reinisch reached on an error from Zeisler to make it a 6-2 game.

Manzano (2-0) earned the win. He hurled seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out six. Nick DeCarlo and Liu Fuenmayor sealed the victory with two perfect frames in relief.

Villalobos (0-1) was handed the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs, one earned on seven hits, walking one, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats eye the series win tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4 th. First pitch is scheduled at 7:40 PM EDT.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | FLORENCE 2

W: Mikell Manzano (2-0)

L: Jonaiker Villalobos (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:09

