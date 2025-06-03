Wild Things Win Opener in Extras

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things pulled off a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday afternoon in extra innings. The hero of the day was Jeff Liquori, who had a great performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and two RBI. The Wild Things won the game on an error made on a relay to first as Joliet went for a 10th-inning double play.

Washington struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Liquori launched his third home run of the season to give the Wild Things a 1-0 lead. Joliet responded quickly, hitting a home run of their own in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. The Slammers added another run shortly after to go up 3-1 In the third.

Liquori answered again, hitting his second homer of the game to cut the deficit to one. However, Joliet kept the pressure on, extending their lead with another run before blowing the game open with a three-run sixth inning that made it 7-2.

Through the first five innings, Washington's offense had struggled outside of Liquori's heroics. Joliet starter Gunnar Kines kept the bats quiet until the Wild Things finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. After a Liquori double and two walks loaded the bases, a wild pitch and a single brought Washington within three. The rally continued, and the Wild Things plated four runs in total to close the gap to 7-6. Ethan Wilder, Brett Roberts and Cael Chatham notched run-scoring hits in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Washington tied the game at seven after trailing most of the afternoon on a groundout to short by Wilder with Kadon Morton at third base, having run for Andrew Czech. Joliet threatened in the top of the ninth, loading the bases, but Jacob McCaskey came through in the clutch, striking out Blake Berry to escape the jam after whiffing Braylin Marine.

With the score still tied after nine, the game headed to extra innings. Chad Coles took the mound and quickly retired the side in the top of the 10th. In the bottom half, after an intentional walk to Jeff Liquori made it first and second with the tiebreaker runner Robert Chayka placed on second to start the frame, Tyreque Reed hit a bouncing ball up the middle. Marine made a diving stop and flipped to second to get Liquori for the first out but the throw to first was high and went to the retaining wall, allowing Chayka to scamper across with the game's winning run.

The series continues Wednesday evening with the second game of the set.







