Offense Struggles in Series Opening Loss

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell 6-2 to the Tri-City ValleyCats in the series opener at Thomas More Stadium.

The Southpaw, Jonaiker Villalobos, toed the rubber for Florence looking to build off of consecutive quality starts. Villalobos struggled in the early going when two unearned runs came across in the first inning, but he battled back and went six strong to finish his night trailing just 3-2. Unfortunately, Florence was unable to come back and the loss was handed to Villalobos for his first of the season. The 2024 Y'alls Pitcher of the Year finished with six innings, scattering seven hits for three runs with just one of them earned.

Carter Hines, Jett Lodes, and Zane Robbins followed out of the pen for a complete inning each. Hines and Lodes tossed strong shutout innings, but Robbins was hit around and his defense didn't help him, allowing three runs with only two of them earned.

The only burst of offense was a two-run shot from Eddie Javier Jr. in the fifth inning, that pulled the Y'alls within one at the time. It was Javier's fourth home run on the season, good for second highest on the team. Craig Massey was the only other hit for Florence, in their lowest single-game hit total of the season.

The Y'alls return for game two of the three-game series against Tri-City on Wednesday night for the second Wrestlin' Wednesday of the season. Florence will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound while Tri-City's pitcher is currently TBA. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM at Thomas More Stadium.







