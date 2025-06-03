Ottawa Titans Shuffle Roster

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

INF Sam Abbott

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-04-09

HOMETOWN: Kuwait City, Kuwait | SCHOOL: Curtis High School (University Place, WA)

2024: Québec (Frontier League): 4 G, .091 AVG, 0 RBI, BB/4 K, .167 OPB, .258 OPS

OF Michael Mugan

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-02

HOMETOWN: Seaside, CA | SCHOOL: Southeast Missouri State

2025: Southeast Missouri State (NCAA): 54 G, .281 AVG, 11 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 43 RBI, 26 BB/35 K, . ¬â¹377 OPB, .838 OPS

INF Ryne Guida

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-11-20

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL | SCHOOL: Florida International

2025: Florida International (NCAA): 57 G, .335 AVG, 18 2B, 9 HR, 56 RBI, 22 BB/33 K, .420 OPB, .956 OPS

INF Parker Rowland

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-10-16

HOMETOWN: Tulsa, OK | SCHOOL: Arkansas

2024: Trois-Rivières (Frontier League): 9 G, .160 AVG, 3 RBI, 1 BB/8 K, .185 OPB, .345 OPS

The club has also announced further transactions:

Acquired the rights to LHP Jacob Smith from the Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for a PTBNL

Traded OF Lamar Briggs to the Lake Erie Crushers in exchange for INF Zachary Campbell

Released RHP Dom Spinoso, RHP Hunter Treece, INF Felix Valerio, and OF Tucker Zdunich.

The Ottawa Titans open a six-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox tonight at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After three with Brockton, the Sussex County Miners will pay a visit over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







