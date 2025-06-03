Early Surge Sends Boomers Past Lake Erie

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers built a big early lead and did not look back, hitting four homers to surge past the Lake Erie Crushers 12-2 in the opener of a three-game series at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

Christian Fedko put the Boomers ahead in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer against former big leaguer Brandyn Sittinger. The lead swelled to 7-0 in the second. Michael Gould deposited an RBI single into center and Anthony Calarco followed with his sixth homer of the year, a three-run blast. Will Prater doubled home a run in the third and Gould added an RBI fielder's choice. Aaron Simmons hit his fourth homer of the year in the fourth and Kyle Fitzgerald capped the scoring with a solo shot, his fourth of the year, in the eighth.

The early run support was more than enough for Eric Turner on the mound. Turner worked a season high six innings and allowed just one run on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Deretd Parra and Isaiah Rivera finished out the win. Every member of the lineup tallied a hit as the Boomers finished with 16. Prater led the way with three. Six individuals logged more than one hit in the win.

