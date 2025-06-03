Taylor Drives in Two as Otters Drop Homestand Opener

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (8-13) offense fell short as the Mississippi Mud Monsters (9-11) took game one of the series. The Otters got six hits on the night, four of which came between Keenan Taylor and LJ Jones.

Evansville sent newly signed Landon Willeman to the mound for his first professional start. The long ball would bite him, as three home runs accounted for all five runs scored by the Mud Monsters. Willeman finished with four and a third innings pitched, allowing seven hits, five earned runs while walking two and striking out three.

Joan Gonzalez was called on to finish the fifth, stranding two runners.

Taylor put the Otters on the board with a solo shot in the bottom half of the fifth, cutting Mississippi's lead to 5-1.

Gonzalez would pitch through two more innings, not allowing a single hit and striking out one batter.

LJ Jones led the home half of the seventh off with a base knock and Taylor plated him with a two-out single to right field.

Jack Washburn also made his first appearance for the Otters and worked a clean eighth before Alex Valdez worked a fast and scoreless ninth.

Jones doubled in the ninth to give Evansville hope but the rally attempt fell short as Mississippi shut the door on a 5-2 final.

The Otters return tomorrow afternoon with a special 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch for the annual Day Camp Game. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. CT.

