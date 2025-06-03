Wohlgemuth's Contract Purchased by Astros

June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Nate Wohlgemuth has had his contract purchased by the Houston Astros.

"We are incredibly proud of the work Nate has put in this season," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "He has certainly earned this opportunity."

In his first year as an Otter, Wohlgemuth was put in the closer role during the early stages of the season. In his eight appearances this year, he struck out nine batters and was a perfect 4-for-4 in save attempts. In his final appearance in Florence, he came in during the tenth inning and earned a save in a 9-8 win. Two of the final three pitches he threw were recorded at 97 MPH.

"Nate has put in the hard work to get to this point in his career," Otters Pitching Coach Max Peterson said. "We look forward to following his career as he makes the jump to affiliated ball."

Wohlgemuth is the 95th Evansville Otter to have his contract purchased by an MLB franchise. He is the first Otter to have his contract purchased by the Astros since RHP Ben Paxton in 2009.

He spent his college days at Arkansas and Rogers State while competing in multiple summer leagues.Prior to his senior year, he competed in the MLB Draft League with the Williamsport Crosscutters. There he had a 3.78 ERA in 13 appearances.

