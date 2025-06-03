Brockton Rox to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Saturday, June 21 Steve Schirripa Available for Interviews Leading up to Event

Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox continue to prepare for their exciting Sopranos Night coming up on Saturday, June 21st, featuring special guest and fan favorite on "The Sopranos" Steve Schirripa! Sopranos Night featuring Steve Schirripa will include a V.I.P. Meet & Greet and picnic before the game, a limited autograph signing, and Steve will also be participating in the pregame ceremonies on the field, welcoming the crowd and participating in the ceremonial first pitch! The V.I.P. Meet and Greet is the only way to guarantee a photo and meeting with Steve.

The Rox would like to announce that Steve will be open to doing interviews with anyone interested prior to the June 21st event! For any media inquiries, please reach out to Quinn Alexander, Media Relations Manager at Quinn@BrocktonRox.com.

Schirripa became well known for playing fan-favorite character "Bobby Baccalieri" on the acclaimed HBO drama "The Sopranos." Schirripa, with castmate and friend Michael Imperioli, hosted the Webby award winner for Fan Favorite TV/Film podcast, "Talking Sopranos" a re-watch of the entire series. The two also co-authored a companion book, Woke Up This Morning (HarperCollins), which is a New York Times Best Seller. The actor, host and NYT best-selling author also starred in the long-running CBS series "Blue Bloods," in the role of detective Anthony Abetemarco.

"The Sopranos" is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television series of all time and was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999 to June 10, 2007. Spanning six seasons and 86 episodes, "The Sopranos" won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and was named the best-written show of all time in 2013 by the Writers Guild of America. The show was also ranked as the top television show of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone.

Tickets for Sopranos Night featuring Steve Schirripa are available now at BrocktonRox.com/tickets. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are available.







