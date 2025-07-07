Brockton Rox Proudly Sending Left Fielder Tommy Kretzler to 2025 All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are excited to announce that left fielder Tommy Kretzler was selected to participate in the 2025 All-Star Game that will take place Wednesday, July 16th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, and will feature a Home Run Derby before the game begins. The multi-day event lasting from July 14th-17th will see Tommy play amongst the rest of the league's top stars.

This season has been a coming out party for Kretzler in the Frontier League. In his first full season in the FL, Tommy has seen his statistics improve in virtually every category. Leading the team in batting average with .331, on-base percentage at .438, home runs with ten, and an OPS over one. He's also second on the team in RBI with 36, and has made countless crucial plays on the defensive end, leaping and diving all over the outfield. Tommy played 49 games last year for the organization, and he has already played the first 49 for us this year. He has six more home runs through 49 games than he did last year, as well as 16 more RBI. Perhaps his most impressive improvement; the on-base percentage ticking up from .317 last year to .438 now.

"I couldn't be happier for Tommy to have been selected for the Frontier League All-Star game." Said manager Jerod Edmondson. "He's one of the hardest working, most disciplined guys that I have been around and his consistency has had a huge impact on our team. I'm excited for him to have this opportunity and to have him represent our organization in Tri-city next week."

Tickets to the event can be purchased at tcvalleycats.com or by phone at 518-629-CATS. You can also watch the action live on HomeTeam Network, the official streaming platform of the Frontier League.

Prior to All-Star Week, the Rox are hitting the road for a six-game trip, the first three against the Florence Yalls, followed by Schaumburg. Tommy and the Rox look to finish the first leg of the season on a high note.

For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







