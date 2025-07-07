Duby Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced its rosters for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, in Troy, New York, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats, on Wednesday, July 16. The Titans will be represented by right-handed pitcher Billy Duby at first announcement, with a chance to have more added when the final players are selected by each conference's managers in the coming week.
The teams were voted on by the league's managers, coaches, broadcasters, general managers, and local media.
Duby, 25, heads to the New York state capital region for his first career all-star appearance - in which the right-hander is working on a very impressive rookie season in the Canadian capital. Duby is currently 0-1 with a 1.61 ERA through 28 innings this season over 19 relief appearances. He holds the seventh-lowest ERA amongst pitchers in the league with ten or more outings. The righty has allowed just six runs (five earned) this year, walking just eight opposing hitters while striking out 20.
This summer, Duby has held opponents off the board in 14 of 19 appearances - sustaining a 1.21 WHIP. From May 15 to June 8, Duby held an 11-inning scoreless streak out of the bullpen. Recently, the right-hander threw up zeros over 5.2 consecutive frames from June 24 to July 5. Duby has been asked to record more than three outs on eight different occasions and has become one of the most heavily relied-upon relievers.
Although still looking for his first professional win, Duby picked up the save in a massive Titans victory on Sunday, allowing an unearned run to score, while striking out a pair in the tenth inning at Sussex County to help secure the sweep.
Acquired in a trade during the off-season from the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League, Duby went 2-3 in 2024 with a 4.65 ERA over 31 innings for Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee) - walking 32 and striking out 32. Duby finished top ten in the Missouri Valley Conference in WHIP and saves.
The Orinda, California product originally began his collegiate career at Diablo Valley College (Pleasant Hill, California) before transferring to Division I at Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, Kentucky) in 2022.
After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start the final homestand of the first half with the first of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The team will then battle the Québec Capitales over the weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.
