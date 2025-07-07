Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that four of their players have been selected to participate in the 32nd Frontier League All-Star Game, scheduled for July 16th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") in Troy, NY.
Catcher Jason Agresti, currently on a franchise-record 25-game hitting streak and leading the league with a .382 batting average, was elected to start for the Atlantic Conference. The 29-year-old Agresti will be making his second Frontier League All-Star Game appearance, having been chosen as a reserve in 2022 while playing for the New Jersey Jackals.
Shortstop Austin Dennis will play in his second straight Frontier League All-Star Game. The 2024 East Division starter, one of two Boulders who've started all 49 games so far this season, leads the team with 43 RBI - matching his 92-game total for all of last year. Dennis, 28, had three hits in each of the first five games (going 15-for-21 with eight RBI and six runs scored) on the Boulders' just-completed six-game home stand, which today earned him Frontier League Player of the Week honors. He's the first Boulders position player to earn the nod this year, joining Pitcher of the Week winner Mason Olson (June 16th).
Outfielder Ryan McCoy is a first-time All-Star in 2025. The 23-year-old is currently on a 21-game hitting streak that's lifted his batting average to .333, and he leads the Boulders with 10 home runs and 28 stolen bases.
Relief pitcher Tyler Vail is also a first-time All-Star in 2025. The 33-year-old righthander has emerged as the Boulders' closer, racking up seven saves this season - tied for fourth most in the league - while posting a 3-1 record with a 1.39 ERA.
From opening night (May 10th) through June 30th, Vail allowed only one earned run in 19 appearances, spanning 23 innings - an ERA of 0.39.
NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters - Sussex County Miners
- Field of Dreams Foundation to Host On-Field Movie Night Fundraiser - Ottawa Titans
- Outfielder Michael Sandle to Represent Bolts at All-Star Game in Tri-City - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Carrie Underwood Tribute Joins Crushers Concert Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- Jack Eisenbarger Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - Lake Erie Crushers
- Calarco and Cook Selected as All-Stars for Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals to Send Two to All-Star Game - New Jersey Jackals
- Brockton Rox Proudly Sending Left Fielder Tommy Kretzler to 2025 All-Star Game - Brockton Rox
- Three Mud Monsters Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Dominant Pitching Staff, Veteran Catcher Highlight Lake Erie's Four All-Star Selections - Lake Erie Crushers
- Zeisler, Villalobos Earn All-Star Honors - Florence Y'alls
- Duby Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Pair of Wild Things Named Frontier League All Stars - Washington Wild Things
- Benson, Taylor Named 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Evansville Otters
- Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Five Grizzlies Voted 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Two Bird Dawgs Named to Frontier League All-Star Game - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Eisenbarger, Unbelievable - Plenty of Syllables Describing a Crushers 3-2 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Boulders Stories
- Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars
- History, Then Heartbreak for Boulders
- Agresti & Boulders Provide Own Fireworks Take Series Opener in Slugfest vs Québec
- Boulders Roll to Series Win over First-Place Miners
- Boulders Walk off vs Sussex County for Doubleheader Split