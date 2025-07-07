Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that four of their players have been selected to participate in the 32nd Frontier League All-Star Game, scheduled for July 16th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") in Troy, NY.

Catcher Jason Agresti, currently on a franchise-record 25-game hitting streak and leading the league with a .382 batting average, was elected to start for the Atlantic Conference. The 29-year-old Agresti will be making his second Frontier League All-Star Game appearance, having been chosen as a reserve in 2022 while playing for the New Jersey Jackals.

Shortstop Austin Dennis will play in his second straight Frontier League All-Star Game. The 2024 East Division starter, one of two Boulders who've started all 49 games so far this season, leads the team with 43 RBI - matching his 92-game total for all of last year. Dennis, 28, had three hits in each of the first five games (going 15-for-21 with eight RBI and six runs scored) on the Boulders' just-completed six-game home stand, which today earned him Frontier League Player of the Week honors. He's the first Boulders position player to earn the nod this year, joining Pitcher of the Week winner Mason Olson (June 16th).

Outfielder Ryan McCoy is a first-time All-Star in 2025. The 23-year-old is currently on a 21-game hitting streak that's lifted his batting average to .333, and he leads the Boulders with 10 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

Relief pitcher Tyler Vail is also a first-time All-Star in 2025. The 33-year-old righthander has emerged as the Boulders' closer, racking up seven saves this season - tied for fourth most in the league - while posting a 3-1 record with a 1.39 ERA.

From opening night (May 10th) through June 30th, Vail allowed only one earned run in 19 appearances, spanning 23 innings - an ERA of 0.39.

NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.