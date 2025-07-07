Calarco and Cook Selected as All-Stars for Boomers

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that Anthony Calarco and Cole Cook have been selected to partake in the Frontier League All-Star Game as members of the Midwest Conference squad.

Calarco was named as the starter at first base after a first half of the season that has already seen him break records. Calarco has his name all over the league leaderboard. The Winnetka, Ill. native leads the league in RBIs with 74, a franchise record set in the 50th game of the year. The league record is 100.Calarco also leads the league in homers with 17. The franchise record is 20. The left-handed hitter leads the league or is tied for the league lead in six additional categories, extra-base hits, total bases, doubles, hits, games played and slugging percentage. Calarco is hitting .360, fifth in the league, while ranking sitting second in runs scored.

Cook will represent the Boomers for a second consecutive season at the event. The opening night starter leads the league in innings pitched with 70.2 and also holds the league lead in strikeouts with 73. Cook is currently 5-3 with a 4.08 ERA and has consistently been one of the top starters in the league during his tenure, which spans five Frontier League seasons. The left-hander will be making his fourth career appearance in the All-Star Game.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will host the All-Star festivities on July 16. Additional all stars will be named in the coming days along with homerun derby participants and the coaching staff for each conference.

The Boomers are 31-20 and sitting atop the West Division entering the final week before the break. The team hits the road on Tuesday for three games against the Lake Erie Crushers before returning home on July 11.







