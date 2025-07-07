Three Mud Monsters Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

--_000_DM6PR19MB388252A7A11127DF4FA12F68AE4FADM6PR19MB3882namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

[cid:70854d22-b364-4a01-9659-80b9c92264ab]

PRESS RELEASE David Kerr Assistant General Manager Mississippi Mud Monsters 601-664-7607 david@mudmonstersbaseball.com

Three Mud Monsters Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game Victor Diaz, Travis Holt, and Brian Williams to represent the Monsters at "The Joe"

PEARL, Miss. (July 3, 2025) - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are proud to announce that three players have been selected to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 16 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York.

Catcher Victor Diaz, second baseman Travis Holt, and pitcher Brian Williams will represent Mississippi as part of the Frontier League's annual Midsummer Classic, hosted this year by the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Diaz, named as a reserve catcher, has been a steady presence both behind the plate and at it-hitting .287 with 17 RBIs and 22 walks while controlling the run game and calling a smart game for the Monsters' pitching staff.

Holt, selected as a reserve infielder, leads the Mud Monsters in home runs (7) and runs scored (33), while batting .286 with 10 stolen bases and highlight-reel defense at second base.

Williams, one of the Frontier League's most dominant arms this season, currently holds a 2.22 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched. His five wins are tied for the league lead, and his name sits comfortably near the top of the ERA leaderboard as well. "We knew Brian was electric coming into this season, and Diaz and Holt have been absolute dogs for us on both sides of the ball," said Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci. "Getting to see them on the big stage in a game like this-it's going to be fun for them and for our whole locker room. They've earned it."

The 2025 Frontier League All-Star festivities run July 14-17 in New York's Capital Region and include a Home Run Derby, fan events, and the 32nd playing of the league's premier showcase game at "The Joe."

"We're building something special down here in the swamp," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mud Monsters. "To have three of our guys recognized as All-Stars in our first year is a huge honor. It speaks to the culture, the effort, and the belief that's already growing here."

Tickets and information for the All-Star Game are available at www.tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS, or in person at the ValleyCats box office.

About the Mississippi Mud Monsters The Mississippi Mud Monsters bring high-energy baseball, community engagement, and fierce competition to Central Mississippi, creating an electrifying game-day experience that blends toughness, teamwork, and tradition with the excitement of America's pastime. Inspired by classic monster movies and driven by a passion for the sport, the Mud Monsters are set to thrill fans of all ages when they take the field at Trustmark Park for their inaugural 2025 season.

[cid:ef8d3ec8-253b-41b3-a277-01e7a5e72a0a]

David Kerr Assistant General Manager Mississippi Mud Monsters Frontier League Baseball - MLB Partner League O: 601.664.7607 C: 501.258.0599 (texting encouraged) david@mudmonstersbaseball.comPEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are proud to announce that three players have been selected to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, set for Wednesday, July 16 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York.

Catcher Victor Diaz, second baseman Travis Holt, and pitcher Brian Williams will represent Mississippi as part of the Frontier League's annual Midsummer Classic, hosted this year by the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Diaz, named as a reserve catcher, has been a steady presence both behind the plate and at it-hitting .287 with 17 RBIs and 22 walks while controlling the run game and calling a smart game for the Monsters' pitching staff.

Holt, selected as a reserve infielder, leads the Mud Monsters in home runs (7) and runs scored (33), while batting .286 with 10 stolen bases and highlight-reel defense at second base.

Williams, one of the Frontier League's most dominant arms this season, currently holds a 2.22 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched. His five wins are tied for the league lead, and his name sits comfortably near the top of the ERA leaderboard as well.

"We knew Brian was electric coming into this season, and Diaz and Holt have been absolute dogs for us on both sides of the ball," said Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci. "Getting to see them on the big stage in a game like this-it's going to be fun for them and for our whole locker room. They've earned it."

The 2025 Frontier League All-Star festivities run July 14-17 in New York's Capital Region and include a Home Run Derby, fan events, and the 32nd playing of the league's premier showcase game at "The Joe."

"We're building something special down here in the swamp," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mud Monsters. "To have three of our guys recognized as All-Stars in our first year is a huge honor. It speaks to the culture, the effort, and the belief that's already growing here."

Tickets and information for the All-Star Game are available at www.tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS, or in person at the ValleyCats box office.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.