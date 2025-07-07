Five Grizzlies Voted 2025 Frontier League All-Stars

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to announce that five players - second baseman Gabe Holt, catcher Jose Alvarez, first/third baseman D.J. Stewart, outfielder Victor Castillo, and relief pitcher Keegan Collett - have been selected to participate in the 2025 Frontier League All-Star game in Troy, New York next week, with Holt, Alvarez, and Castillo also selected as starters at their positions for the Midwest Conference.

The balloting was conducted this past week, and consisted of the league's general managers, field managers, coaching staffs, broadcasters, and members of the local media for each respective club. The All-Star Game itself will take place on Wednesday, July 16, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

A third-year Grizzlie originally from Warner Robins, Georgia, Gabe Holt has been voted a Frontier League all-star for the third straight year, but also selected to start the game for the first time at second base. One of the league's best leadoff men, he is hitting .342 on the season, a batting average which leads the Grizzlies and ranks just outside the Frontier League's Top-10. Holt has also scored 38 runs, amassed 55 total hits, and put up a .438 on-base percentage while striking out only 13 times in over 160 at-bats, setting the table for one of the league's best offenses this season.

Ranking second on the team behind Holt with a .321 batting average through 50 games in 2025 is Jose Alvarez, who has been voted the Midwest Conference starter at the catcher position. He has had a remarkably consistent season at the plate for the Grizzlies, with 50 total hits, 27 runs scored, and 23 RBIs along with a pair of home runs. Now in his second season with Gateway from Maracaibo, Venezuela, the first-time all-star has gotten at least one hit in 34 of 43 games played this season while also using his athleticism to play solid defense in the outfield when called upon in addition to his time behind the plate.

Joining Holt and Alvarez in the starting lineup for the Midwest Conference squad is first-time all-star Victor Castillo. The Tallahassee, Florida native has been one of the most-productive young hitters in the league all season, batting .317 through 50 games with seven home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 13 stolen bases, and 39 RBIs, with the latter total tying him for second on the team behind Stewart. His 47 runs scored lead Gateway and rank tied for fifth in the Frontier League overall, with his 63 total hits also tying for the third-highest mark in the circuit. In addition, Castillo owns a .419 on-base percentage, and has drawn 30 walks against 28 strikeouts in 2025.

Like Holt, D.J. Stewart is no stranger to outstanding all-star seasons, as 2025 is the third year in a row the native St. Louisan earns a nod to the showcase from the league's voters. After 50 games, the steady Stewart is batting .305 with team-leading totals of 10 home runs and 43 RBIs along with 60 hits, 10 doubles, and 42 runs scored. He has also improved his plate discipline and his defensive abilities, striking out just 14 times at the plate while committing just three defensive errors at the corner infield positions. The third-year Grizzlie ranks inside the Frontier League's Top-10 in runs scored and RBIs as well.

Last, but not least, Keegan Collett rounds out the group of Gateway all-stars as their representative from the pitching staff. Having assumed the team's closer role over the last month or so, the Dallas, Texas native and second-year Grizzlie has pitched in 16 games this season, and allowed just one earned run for a 0.57 ERA. Collett has also struck out 30 batters in only 15 2/3 innings against 10 walks and seven total hits allowed. In addition, his seven saves are tied for the second-highest total among currently active pitchers in the Frontier League behind only Sergio Sanchez of Mississippi and Michael Brewer of Lake Erie, who both have eight.

Currently 30-20 on the season and just one-half game back of first place in the Frontier League's West Division, the Grizzlies will look to bounce back in their next contest on Tuesday, July 8, when they host the Joliet Slammers at Arsenal BG Ballpark to begin the final series of their nine-game home stand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







