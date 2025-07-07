Benson, Taylor Named 2025 Frontier League All-Stars

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that outfielders JT Benson and Keenan Taylor have been named to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game in Troy, NY.

Benson, a Louisville, KY native, has been a mainstay in the Otters' lineup with a batting average of .304. Across 41 games, he has collected 45 hits, 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Benson has had 16 multi-hit games, driven in 27 runs and has 10 stolen bases.

"JT has been a great addition to our team and outfield," Otters' Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "This is an incredible accomplishment and we are excited to see him represent the Otters at the All-Star game."

Benson played his collegiate ball at home at the University of Louisville. In three collegiate seasons, he played 128 games, putting together a .402 batting average. He drove in 85 runs, stole 51 bases and had 116 hits.

Taylor, from Westfield, IN, has taken his rookie season by storm. His .343 batting average is good for 10th best in the Frontier League, and he has been in the top 10 for much of the season. He has played in 49 of the Otters' 50 games this season, putting up 57 hits, 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. He either leads or has a tie for the team-lead in hits, doubles, triples, home runs and RBI (34).

"Keenan has worked very hard to get to this point this season," McCauley said. "His hard work and determination have earned him this honor and we can't wait to see what he can do in the All-Star game."

Taylor began his collegiate career at Butler University before transferring to Purdue University. Across his three Division I seasons, he played in 85 games, collecting a .267 batting average with 33 RBI, 43 hits, 14 doubles and six home runs.

The 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game will be held at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday, 16th at 7:05 p.m. ET, with the Home Run Derby taking place beforehand at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.