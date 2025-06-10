Brockton Rox Rained out June 10th, Double Header Slated for Tomorrow, 10:30 AM First Pitch
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Brockton Rox News Release
Brockton, MA - Due to persistent rain over the City of Champions, the Brockton Rox have announced that tonight's scheduled 7:00 p.m. game against the Down East Bird Dawgs has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a double-header tomorrow (Wednesday, June 11) beginning with the regularly scheduled contest at 10:30am. Tickets for this evening's game can be used for any other Rox home game until May 31, 2026, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Rox Ticket Office. Additionally, tickets purchased for tonight or tomorrow's game will be good for both contests.
Tickets for all games, including Sopranos Night on June 21st, are available now and suites and group outings can be booked by calling (508) 559-7000. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.
