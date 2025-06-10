Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Series Opener in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. - Game one of the Bird Dawgs series against Brockton, scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 11. The first game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings.

