Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Series Opener in Brockton
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
BROCKTON, Mass. - Game one of the Bird Dawgs series against Brockton, scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 11. The first game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings.
You can tune in to the game at FrontierLeagueTV.com.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
