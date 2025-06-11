Bird Dawgs Out-Hit Rox But Drop Doubleheader

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Zach Grace

BROCKTON, Mass. - Despite out-hitting the Brockton Rox in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, the Down East Bird Dawgs came up short, falling 7-2 in Game 1 and 2-0 in Game 2 as the Rox completed the sweep.

Brockton took an early lead and never looked back in Game 1 when Jack Thomas Wold drove in a run with a base hit, Derek Bender took a hit by pitch with the bases loaded, and Tommy Kretzler smacked a two-RBI double to take a 4-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs scored a run in the fourth when Trotter Harlan knocked a double to center to bring Emmanuel Tapia home to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Rox extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Wold hit a two-run blast to right field and added another insurance run in the fifth when Keagan Calero singled to drive in Kretzler to jump to 7-1.

Cameron Masterman smacked a home run to left field in the sixth for the Bird Dawgs; however, that's all they could muster, falling 7-2 to Brockton.

Joe Kemlage (2-1) secured the win for Brockton, delivering five innings while allowing one run on six hits.

Drew Durst (0-4) suffered the loss, pitching four innings, giving up six runs on five hits while striking out six.

The Rox kept the ball rolling in Game 2 in the first inning when Derek Bender doubled to center to drive in two runs.

The Bird Dawgs best scoring chance came in the fourth, but they left the bases loaded and ultimately fell 2-0.

Dillon Ryan (3-0) earned the win as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Rox starter Brendan Bell who delivered one inning while striking out two. Mike McKenna secured the save as he went one inning and closed out the game while leaving two runners on.

Zach Grace (1-3) had a solid outing for the Bird Dawgs but took the loss as he pitched all six innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 8-19 as their losing streak extends to 10 games. They look to avoid the sweep against Brockton as the series finale is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 12.

