Crushers Take Middle Game 9-5

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-13) got a complete effort from the starting pitching, batting lineup, and bullpen on Wednesday night in a 9-5 win over the Evansville Otters (12-15).

1B LJ Jones started the scoring in the top of the 1st with an RBI double down the right field line. The run went unearned on RHP Anthony Escobar 's line due to a catcher's interference earlier in the frame. A soft-serve single from C Logan Brown on a two-strike pitch drove in another run, and Evansville led 2-0 before taking the field.

RF Alex Harrell, signed Wednesday morning, was making his professional debut and leading off for the Crushers. He was hit by a pitch (something that often occurred in his collegiate career), then logged his first professional stolen base moments later.

CF Dario Gomez poked the first Crushers hit of the game in the 2nd, bringing around 1B Vincent Byrd Jr. from second base to cut the deficit in half.

Alex Harrell came up with an RBI chance in the 2nd and got some unlikely help from his baserunners to collect his first professional hit and RBI. SS Logan Thomason set a perfect screen in front of 1B LJ Jones, taking away his sightline and forcing the ball off the end of his glove and allowing Gomez to score. Two's were wild - after two, the score was 2-2.

Lake Erie took the lead on a C Alfredo Gonzalez RBI double early in the bottom of the 3rd. He took an extra 90 feet with a Michael Phelps swim move. It proved necessary as Gonzalez took home on a slowly hit ball by Vincent Byrd Jr. moments later. An Evansville fielding error allowed another run to come in, and Lake Erie led 5-2 after three innings.

Evansville responded with tallies in the 4th and 5th innings to pull within a run, but Dario Gomez got both right back with his first Crushers home run, a two-run no-doubter to push Lake Erie's lead, 7-4.

Now, tell me if you've heard this one before: Anthony Escobar was electric once again. His final line: 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R (2 earned), 0 BB, and 7 K on 94 pitches for the quality start. Escobar's ERA remains under 1.00 after six starts.

The Otters plated a run on an RBI double in the 8th, but a perfect relay by Harrell and 2B Jarrod Watkins cut down a second run - a huge mistake by Evansville making an out on the basepaths with nobody out in the inning. The unearned run came against LHP Kenny Pierson, who got a massive backwards K to end the inning. Lake Erie remained ahead 7-5.

Jarrod Watkins sliced an RBI double down the left field line for a big insurance run in the bottom of the 8th. Then, Alfredo Gonzalez added his 3rd hit of the evening to score Watkins, giving Lake Erie plenty of cushion for RHP Michael Brewer in the 9th.

Brewer made quick work of the Otters in his scoreless outing, capping off the win for Lake Erie and knotting the series.

The Crushers improved to 5-1 in starts by Anthony Escobar (4-0). Evansville's Jon Beymer (1-4) was pinned with the loss in just 2 2/3 innings of work.

