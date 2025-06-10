Crushers to Activate MLB Play Ball Weekend with Avon Little League

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to announce their participation in Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend 2025, taking place this Saturday, June 14, at Veterans Memorial Park in Avon, Ohio, in partnership with Avon Little League.

Play Ball Weekend is a nationwide initiative designed to engage MLB, MiLB, and MLB Partner League teams with their local communities, promoting baseball and softball to youth of all ages. The Crushers are excited to bring the full game day experience to Avon Little League, delivering all the sights and sounds fans enjoy at Crushers Stadium-including a public address announcer, on-field emcee, in-game promotions, and more.

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the Crushers will spotlight one 9-10-year-old baseball matchup and one 9-11-year-old softball matchup, aiming to inspire young athletes and create lasting memories.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Avon Little League and kick off our involvement in this incredible initiative," said Vic Gregovits, President of the Lake Erie Crushers. "This is just the beginning. Our goal is to grow the program in future years to include every child who wants to be part of the game in our surrounding area."

The Crushers will be distributing free MLB branded wiffle ball bats (limited quantities available) and other items throughout the day.

Additionally, fans in attendance will be able to scan a QR code to register and receive FREE MLB.TV and MiLB.TV for the remainder of the season, courtesy of Major League Baseball!

The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with activities, including a vendor and partner village, appearances by the Crushers Stomp Squad, and a special visit from Stomper, the team's beloved mascot. The event promises fun for families and fans of all ages.







