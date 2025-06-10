Wild Things to Sign LHP Kobe Foster for Return to Washington Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things will sign and activate left-handed pitcher, 2024 Frontier League All Star and 2022 Frontier League Rookie of the Year Kobe Foster Wednesday, following the southpaw's stint in the Mexican League to start the 2025 baseball season. Foster will enter his fourth season with the Wild Things and will start Wednesday after his activation against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.

Foster was 1-2 with Quintana Roo in eight starts. He threw 40.1 innings, walked nine and struck out 24. He had a 6.92 ERA that spiked in his final outing with the team.

Over his Washington career, Foster is 25-7 with a 2.39 ERA in 47 games (45 starts). He's got a shutout (thrown in 2023) in a total of 282.0 innings. He's fanned 271 batters, Washington's all-time record, including 126 last season, which is Washington's new single-season in the category. Overall, he's walked only 62 and allowed 232 hits in his time in a Wild Things uniform. The lefty was selected to last year's Frontier League All-Star Game, played in Québec City and was the 2022 Rookie of the Year after posting a 1.00 ERA in his first 11 professional outings, 10 of which were starts. He amassed 63 innings that season.

Foster pitched for the Perth Heat in the 2023-2024 ABL season and was 3-1 there with a 3.11 ERA in eight starts. In college, he itched three seasons at Tennessee Wesleyan, an NAIA power, and was 26-2 with a 1.77 ERA in 33 games (32 starts). In 198.1 innings in school, he walked only 40 and struck out 257 to just 123 hits.

Kobe will wear #3 again and start Wednesday against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com or at the Ticket Return Box Office for the game, the second of a seven-game homestand for the Wild Things, which begins tonight against Schaumburg at 7:05 p.m. A full list of the week's promos is available online.







