Grizzlies Washed out at Tri-City

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







TROY, NY. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to inclement weather that came in late in the afternoon into the Albany, New York area, tonight's game against the Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed.

The game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT, the original game time for Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest. Both games will be seven innings in length.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.