Grizzlies Washed out at Tri-City
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
TROY, NY. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to inclement weather that came in late in the afternoon into the Albany, New York area, tonight's game against the Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed.
The game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT, the original game time for Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest. Both games will be seven innings in length.
Check out the Gateway Grizzlies Statistics
Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Wild Things Hold on in Opener against Boomers - Washington Wild Things
- Willeman Quality Start Leads Otters to Series Opening Win - Evansville Otters
- Mud Monsters Edge Slammers 3-2 to Open Road Trip - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Offensive Woes Continue as Slammers Skid Hits Four - Joliet Slammers
- Titans Come up Just Short, Drop Opener to Capitales - Ottawa Titans
- ThunderBolts Blown out in Opener at Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Late Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Crushers Suffer Death by Doubles, Fall 7-2 to Otters - Lake Erie Crushers
- ValleyCats and Grizzlies Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Wednesday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Mud Monsters Sign Shortstop Angus Stayte - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Washed out at Tri-City - Gateway Grizzlies
- Brockton Rox Rained out June 10th, Double Header Slated for Tomorrow, 10:30 AM First Pitch - Brockton Rox
- Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Series Opener in Brockton - Down East Bird Dawgs
- New Crushers Summer Carnival Coming to Crushers Stadium - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things to Sign LHP Kobe Foster for Return to Washington Wednesday - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers to Activate MLB Play Ball Weekend with Avon Little League - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Fall Short in Trois-Rivières - New York Boulders
- Boulders Rally for 7th Straight Win - New York Boulders
- Boulders Hang on for Sixth Straight Win - New York Boulders
- Boulders Roll to Fifth Straight Win, First Series Sweep - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.