Titans Come up Just Short, Drop Opener to Capitales

Québec City, QC - Opening a short three-game trip, the Ottawa Titans (8-19) brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, falling short by a 4-2 final to the league-leading Québec Capitales (24-4) on Tuesday.

Shane Telfer (loss, 1-3) gave the Titans a chance in the series opener - seeing his side fall behind in the early going as Kyle Crowl blasted his first of two homers in as many at-bats to give the home side the early lead.

The Titans took the advantage in the second, with rookie Michael Mugan taking lefty Cleiverth Perez (win, 5-0) deep to left for a two-run homer.

With the visitors in the lead, Kyle Crowl gave the Capitales the lead back for good with a two-run shot to left to make it 3-2.

In the fifth, the Titans had their greatest opportunity to tie the score against the Venezuelan lefty - as Aaron Casillas ripped a one-out triple to right. Following a walk to Jackie Urbaez, the veteran southpaw got out of the jam by getting newcomer Noel McGarry Doyle to go down swinging before AJ Wright flew out to end the threat.

For good measure, the Capitales got a massive insurance run in the sixth with a Cristian Inoa RBI double to the gap in right-centre to make it 4-2. Telfer was done for the night after five and two-thirds, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out two. The lefty came one out shy of a quality start.

The Capitales' pitching staff retired 14 of the final 15 Titans to step to the plate - with Michael Mugan's third hit of the night standing aboard in the ninth, which brought the potential tying run to the plate. In total, the four arms who worked for the home side combined to retire an opposing 15 batters on strikes.

Michael Mugan led the offence by going 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. The rookie now has hits in nine of his last ten games.

With the result, the Titans lose their fifth in a row and ninth consecutive away from home. As for the Capitales, they set a new franchise record with their 15th straight win.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. The team returns home on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles at 7:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. It is also Friday, June 13, in which the club will wear special theme uniforms, and fans will be entertained with post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

