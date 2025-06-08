Nine Unanswered Runs Haunt Titans, Swept for Fourth Time

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Sam Abbott

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Sam Abbott(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (8-18) allowed three in the seventh and six in the ninth, on their way to an 11-3 loss to the Sussex County Miners (20-7) on Sunday afternoon, suffering a series sweep for the fourth time this season.

Sam Abbott sparked the home side in the bottom of the second inning, taking right-hander Kellen Brothers (ND, 3-0) the opposite way to left-centre for a two-run homer. The two-spot marked just the sixth multi-run frame for the Titans on the homestand.

In search of a bounce-back, right-hander Alfredo Villa (ND, 0-2) gave the Titans a chance to salvage the final game, allowing just two runs over five innings, punching out 11. The strikeouts for Villa marked the sixth time in franchise history that one pitcher has recorded ten or more strikeouts in a game.

As the Miners chipped away to tie the game, the Titans swung momentum back in their favour by plating the go-ahead run off Billy Parsons (win, 4-0) in the sixth. A Victor Cerny single stood at third with two out and runners on the corners, when Parsons uncorked a wild pitch to put the Titans back ahead 3-2.

In the seventh, things unraveled. With the bases loaded, Zach Cameron walked in the tying run before Gionti Hall put the Miners ahead for good with a two-run single.

For good measure, the Miners put up six on Erasmo Piñales in the ninth inning. After Keenan O'Brien and Gionti Turner picked up RBI hits, Mahki Backstrom hammered a three-run homer to centre to put the game out of reach.

In the loss, Sam Abbott went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk. Victor Cerny also had a solid day, going 3-for-4. Kaiden Cardoso walked three times.

The Titans have now dropped ten of their last 11 games, as they have allowed double-digit runs in five of eight games this month.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start a three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.