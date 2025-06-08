Florence Splits Doubleheader, Crawls Home

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, split Sunday's doubleheader winning the first game 4-0 and losing game two 11-2. Florence stays six games below .500 with the split and loses four of five in Mississippi this weekend.

All of the fun came in game one when Florence put together their best game of the weekend. It was the Southpaw, Jonaiker Villalobos, who led the way with a masterclass on the mound putting together his best start of the season. It was a spectacular complete-game shutout for Villalobos, who surrendered three hits while striking out four and walking none.

At the plate, Hank Zeisler led the way for Florence again putting together a two-hit, three RBI day to account for 75% of the Y'alls runs. After a grand slam yesterday, Zeisler picked up 10 RBIs in the series. Florence also saw multi-hit performances from Heladio Moreno, Josh Elvir, and Michael Quinones. The Y'alls scored one in the first and three in the fourth to capture the 4-0 victory.

Game two was a far less competitive match for Florence who tried to piece together a bullpen game instead of pitching a starter on short rest. It started with Zane Robbins who got two quick outs before surrendering a solo home run, two walks, and an RBI double. Robbins left after just one inning, down 2-0, and was handed his first loss of the season.

Pedro Alfonseca followed once again just going one inning but allowing another run to make it 3-0 Mud Monsters. The game got out of hand when Carter Hines entered in the third picking up a quick out and then an error by the first baseman Zeisler before the Mississippi offense let loose. The error was an important one because it made all six runs scored in the inning unearned against Hines, but pushed the game out of reach with the Y'alls down 9-0.

Once again, Florence was led by Zeisler in game two as he accounted for both RBIs scoring Tyler Shaneyfelt in the fifth and seventh innings. Shaneyfelt saw his first three-hit game in professional baseball, while Zeisler added a 2-for-2 line including a walk and a sacrifice fly.

Florence limps into a six-game homestand starting Tuesday when the Windy City ThunderBolts come to town for a three-game series. The current starters for both teams are yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:42 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.