Gonzalez' 6-RBI Day, Spain's Start Lift Lake Erie to 8-0 Win

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (13-12) got a big lift from veteran Alfredo Gonzalez on Sunday in an 8-0 pounding of the Tri-City ValleyCats (16-8) to salvage the finale in the weekend series at Crushers Stadium.

The Crushers got a two-out rally going in the 3rd, starting the scoring on a 2-RBI double by 1B Alfredo Gonzalez. 2B Jarrod Watkins, out of the cleanup spot, did his Sunday cleaning job by driving in Gonzalez with a ripped RBI single. His knock gave Lake Erie a 3-0 lead.

RHP Dylan Spain made his first start of 2025, and he was dominant early on. He punched out four ValleyCats in the opening four innings and gave up just one hit.

C Derek Vegas added on another run in the 4th with an RBI single. Vegas continues to hit well when he gets the start. In his last six games, he's hitting .500 with five RBIs.

Alfredo Gonzalez came up with the bases loaded and two outs later in the frame. He hopped on a middle-in fastball from RHP Mikell Manzano and launched it over the left field fence for a grand slam, the second granny of the season for Lake Erie and Gonzalez' second homer of the season. His six RBIs are the most in a single game by a Crusher so far in 2025.

Lake Erie's 8-0 lead was plenty of cushion for Dylan Spain. He pitched through five innings to put himself in line for the win. His final line: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K on 84 pitches.

RHP Brandon Scheurer took the ball in the 6th inning in his first professional pitching appearance. The righty out of the University of Cincinnati was signed Sunday morning and pitched well in his Crushers debut.

Scheurer got his first professional strikeout to start the 7th inning, a high fastball blown by SS Josh Leslie. His final line in his first pro appearance: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.

Both RHP Michael Spinozzi and RHP Michael Brewer tossed scoreless frames in relief, putting the finishing touches on a much-needed 8-0 victory.

Dylan Spain (1-1) got the win in his first Crushers start, and Tri-City's Mikell Manzano (2-1) was handed his first loss of the season.

