'Cats Drop Series Finale in Lake Erie

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AVON, OH - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-8) fell 8-0 to the Lake Erie Crushers (13-12) on Sunday at Crushers Stadium.

Lake Erie notched three runs in the third. Mikell Manzano walked Dario Gomez. Burle Dixon singled Gomez to third. Alfredo Gonzalez drove in two with a double. Jarrod Watkins brought in Gonzalez with a single to give the Crushers a 3-0 lead. Gonzalez launched a grand slam in the fourth in a five-run frame for Lake Erie.

Dylan Spain (1-1) earned the win. He tossed five shutout frames, surrendering one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Manzano (2-1) received the loss and pitched 3.2 innings. Ross Thompson fired 4.1 scoreless innings in relief for Tri-City.

The ValleyCats begin a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, June 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | LAKE ERIE 8 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Dylan Spain (1-1)

L: Mikell Manzano (2-1)

Time of Game: 2:29

Attendance: 1,505

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. On June 10 th, it will be Wicked Night and Peanut Free Night.







