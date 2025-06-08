Big Seventh Dooms Otters to Split Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (11-14) dropped the abbreviated series finale against the Washington Wild Things (14-11), 9-3. They split two games after game one of the series was rained out Friday night and moved to June 19.

Pavin Parks got the Otters on the board in a hurry with a two-run home run in the first inning. The long ball was his first of his season and put the Otters up 2-0.

Parker Brahms got his first start off the injured list and maintained that two-run lead into the fifth inning. In the fifth, he would be bitten by the long ball, allowing a pair of home runs to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Brahms would finish the night with five innings pitched, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Joan Gonzalez was called on and pitched a clean sixth before struggling a bit in the seventh, allowing a run and leaving the bases loaded. Jack Washburn came in but surrendered a grand slam that put the Wild Things advantage to 8-2. Washburn finished the rest of the inning clean.

Casey Delgado got his first appearance of the year and worked the eighth, allowing one run. Keenan Taylor launched his fifth home run of the season to make the score 9-3, where it would end.

Nolan Thebiay worked the ninth to finish the game for the Otters. Cohen Wilbanks worked a four-pitch walk in the bottom half of the ninth before Justin Felix was robbed of a home run at the top of the right-center wall fence that halted the momentum for Evansville.

The Otters get a day off Monday before travelling to Lake Erie to take on the Crushers for a three-game set. After that, they return home to Historic Bosse Field to host the Windy City ThunderBolts for a weekend series.

