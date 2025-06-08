Big Seventh Dooms Otters to Split Series
June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Evansville Otters News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (11-14) dropped the abbreviated series finale against the Washington Wild Things (14-11), 9-3. They split two games after game one of the series was rained out Friday night and moved to June 19.
Pavin Parks got the Otters on the board in a hurry with a two-run home run in the first inning. The long ball was his first of his season and put the Otters up 2-0.
Parker Brahms got his first start off the injured list and maintained that two-run lead into the fifth inning. In the fifth, he would be bitten by the long ball, allowing a pair of home runs to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Brahms would finish the night with five innings pitched, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out three.
Joan Gonzalez was called on and pitched a clean sixth before struggling a bit in the seventh, allowing a run and leaving the bases loaded. Jack Washburn came in but surrendered a grand slam that put the Wild Things advantage to 8-2. Washburn finished the rest of the inning clean.
Casey Delgado got his first appearance of the year and worked the eighth, allowing one run. Keenan Taylor launched his fifth home run of the season to make the score 9-3, where it would end.
Nolan Thebiay worked the ninth to finish the game for the Otters. Cohen Wilbanks worked a four-pitch walk in the bottom half of the ninth before Justin Felix was robbed of a home run at the top of the right-center wall fence that halted the momentum for Evansville.
The Otters get a day off Monday before travelling to Lake Erie to take on the Crushers for a three-game set. After that, they return home to Historic Bosse Field to host the Windy City ThunderBolts for a weekend series.
All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.
Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2025
- Miners Offense Erupts for 16 Runs, Sweep Aigles for 10-1 Start at Home - Sussex County Miners
- Reagan Blanks Titans, First Miners Shutout Since 2023 - Sussex County Miners
- Miners Complete Road Series Sweep with 11-3 Rout of Titans - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters Split Sunday Twin Bill, Win Series over Florence - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Big Seventh Dooms Otters to Split Series - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Homer Way to Series Split in Evansville - Washington Wild Things
- Florence Splits Doubleheader, Crawls Home - Florence Y'alls
- Nine Unanswered Runs Haunt Titans, Swept for Fourth Time - Ottawa Titans
- Grizzlies Get the Best of Slammers with Five Run Eighth Inning - Joliet Slammers
- Bird Dawgs Drop Eighth Straight as Capitales Complete Sweep - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Sweep Weekend Series in Joliet - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Drop Series Finale in Lake Erie - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Gonzalez' 6-RBI Day, Spain's Start Lift Lake Erie to 8-0 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.