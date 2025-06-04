Felix Homers, Jones Hits 300 to Lead Otters to Midday Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (9-13) rode a five-run fifth inning to defeat the Mississippi Mud Monsters (9-12) in a back and forth battle on Wednesday afternoon, 6-4.

Evansville sent out Jon Beymer to start for the fifth time in 2025. He painted a masterpiece in the first two innings, striking out four Mud Monsters and stranding a pair of baserunners.

In Evansville's half of the second, a Keenan Taylor leadoff single set up the offense. He eventually got on third thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Logan Brown. Justin Felix hit a hard grounder to score Taylor and give the Otters a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Mississippi retaliated with a run of their own. Beymer was able to work through it and strike out yet another batter to bring his total up to six and end the inning at an even 1-1.

In the home half of the third, LJ Jones hit a single up the middle for his 300th hit in his professional career.

An Evansville error let the Monsters score two in the fifth to give them their first lead of the game at 3-1. Beymer's day concluded after five innings of work, giving up two earned runs (three total), seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

The Otters then stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and did some damage. Two walks to leadoff the inning from Graham Brown and Pavin Parks would chase the Mississippi starter. Taylor dug in and singled home another run to bring his season RBI total to 15.

Cruz would then ground into an RBI fielder's choice to tie the game at 3-3. Felix immediately followed with a three-run home run, sending it 413 feet over the left field wall to give the Otters a 6-3 lead.

Mississippi scored one more for themselves in the eighth but overall the bullpen held strong for Evansville.

Nick McAuliffe earned his first career professional save in the win. With Beymer's start today, he is the only Otter pitcher to strike out seven or more and not walk a batter in a game so far this year.

