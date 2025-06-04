Boulders Roll into Franchise Record Book

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders (9-11) rolled over the New Jersey Jackals, 15-6, in the opener of their three-game series at Clover Stadium, making franchise history Tuesday afternoon by scoring 10 or more runs in a third straight victory as every player in the lineup scored at least once.

2B Fritz Genther etched his name in the record books as well, becoming the first Boulder ever to hit three home runs in a single game, completing the feat in consecutive at-bats - solo homer in the fourth inning, grand slam in the fifth, and three-run shot in the sixth - while racking up eight RBI against the team he played for last year.

His teammates did their part, continuing to mash at the plate by making it 46 runs - most ever for the franchise in any three-game stretch. And all on a day that started with New Jersey (7-14) jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against LHP Mason Olson (W

/ 6 IP,3 R, 6 H, 3 BB, 5 K)

New York built a 15-3 lead through the sixth inning - on only eight hits, including two for DH Jason Agresti, who's now 18-for-36 over a nine-game hitting streak; while CF Ryan Vogel swatted his first big fly of the season to cap an eight-run bottom of the fifth.

And Genther's bat wasn't his only contribution to the win; he also made several outstanding plays in the field, including a highlight-reel gem that ended the top of the third on a ground ball up the middle to rob Jackals 1B Miguel Gomez of a base-hit.

The Boulders conclude their eight-game home stand against New Jersey tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, with first pitch scheduled for 10:30am EDT.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.