Another Early Burst Lifts Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers chased the starter for the Lake Erie Crushers early for the second consecutive night, building a 5-0 lead after two innings en route to an 11-3 victory at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night.

Anthony Calarco handed the Boomers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with his seventh homer of the year, also scoring Alec Craig. Craig singled home two in the second and another run scored on an error. The lead grew to 6-0 in the fourth after Kyle Fitzgerald tripled and scored on a single by Satchell Norman. Lake Erie plated three in the sixth but the Boomers pulled away late. Fitzgerald doubled home two in the seventh and Andrew Sojka, activated from the injured list before the game, doubled home a run. Calarco also knocked home a run in the seventh and again in the eighth with a double to up his league best RBI total to 35 on the season, equaling his 2024 total.

The early run support was more than enough for Quinlan Wiley, who was signed before the game. Wiley fanned the first batter he faced as a professional and went on to work five blank innings, striking out seven. The offense backed him with 14 hits as eight different individuals tallied at least one hit.

The Boomers (17-7) will look to sweep the series on Thursday with a special 12:00pm start on a Business Day Game presented by Fox Valley Fire. RHP Derek Salata (2-2, 6.16) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week RHP Anthony Escobar (3-0, 0.72). The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







