Puccetti Grinds Through Quality Start in 1-0 Defeat

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday evening, struggling to break through against a strong showing from Joliet's pitching staff. In a game where offense was scarce, the Slammers scored the decisive run in the first inning on a single by Craig Corliss.

Joliet struck early, stringing together a two-out rally in the opening frame. After Dominic Puccetti recorded the first two outs, the Slammers managed a base hit and a walk, setting the table for Corliss, who drove in the game's only run to give Joliet a 1-0 lead.

From there, the game turned into a pitcher's duel. Both teams managed to put runners on base through the first five innings but failed to convert those opportunities into runs.

The Slammers threatened again later, loading the bases with two singles, but Wild Things reliever Ryan Chasse struck out the next three batters, escaping the jam and keeping Washington within striking distance.

In the top of the eighth, Chasse issued a walk before being relieved by Chad Coles. Coles struck out two, then surrendered a single and another walk to load the bases. Despite the pressure, he worked out of the inning unscathed.

Washington had one final chance in the bottom of the ninth. Tyreque Reed drew a walk and was replaced by pinch runner Kadon Morton, who was thrown out trying to steal second. Andrew Czech and Wagner Lagrange struck out to end the game.

The Wild Things' offense was quiet all night, failing to record a hit off Joliet's relievers and getting shut out in the second game of the series.

Dominic Puccetti battled and suffered a tough-luck loss in a quality start for his first professional decision, falling to 0-1. Ryan Chasse, Chad Coles and Andrew Herbert worked the remainder of the game, combining for three scoreless frames.

The series concludes Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







