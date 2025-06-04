Puccetti Grinds Through Quality Start in 1-0 Defeat
June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday evening, struggling to break through against a strong showing from Joliet's pitching staff. In a game where offense was scarce, the Slammers scored the decisive run in the first inning on a single by Craig Corliss.
Joliet struck early, stringing together a two-out rally in the opening frame. After Dominic Puccetti recorded the first two outs, the Slammers managed a base hit and a walk, setting the table for Corliss, who drove in the game's only run to give Joliet a 1-0 lead.
From there, the game turned into a pitcher's duel. Both teams managed to put runners on base through the first five innings but failed to convert those opportunities into runs.
The Slammers threatened again later, loading the bases with two singles, but Wild Things reliever Ryan Chasse struck out the next three batters, escaping the jam and keeping Washington within striking distance.
In the top of the eighth, Chasse issued a walk before being relieved by Chad Coles. Coles struck out two, then surrendered a single and another walk to load the bases. Despite the pressure, he worked out of the inning unscathed.
Washington had one final chance in the bottom of the ninth. Tyreque Reed drew a walk and was replaced by pinch runner Kadon Morton, who was thrown out trying to steal second. Andrew Czech and Wagner Lagrange struck out to end the game.
The Wild Things' offense was quiet all night, failing to record a hit off Joliet's relievers and getting shut out in the second game of the series.
Dominic Puccetti battled and suffered a tough-luck loss in a quality start for his first professional decision, falling to 0-1. Ryan Chasse, Chad Coles and Andrew Herbert worked the remainder of the game, combining for three scoreless frames.
The series concludes Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It's also Thirsty Thursday presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company. Fans 21 and older can enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.
Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Crushers Blitzed Early Again, Fall 11-3 to Boomers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Early Comeback Fizzles as Bird Dawgs Fall to Capitales, 13-6 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Another Early Burst Lifts Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Piatkiewicz Plays Hero, Titans Snap Skid with Walk-Off Win - Ottawa Titans
- Florence Slugs Four Blasts Past Tri-City - Florence Y'alls
- ValleyCats Win Streak Ends at Six Games - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Puccetti Grinds Through Quality Start in 1-0 Defeat - Washington Wild Things
- Grizzlies Rained out Wednesday Night - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Let Lead Slip Away, Fall 6-4 in Evansville - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Tonight's Game, Wednesday, June 4 Postponed - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Felix Homers, Jones Hits 300 to Lead Otters to Midday Win - Evansville Otters
- Minnesota Twins Purchase Contract of RHP Nicholas Trabacchi - New Jersey Jackals
- Boulders Get First Walkoff Win of 2025 - New York Boulders
- Tacos & Tequila Festival Brings the Ultimate Throwback Party to Cincinnati at Florence Y'alls - Florence Y'alls
- Boulders' Offense Pours It on Again - New York Boulders
- Boulders Roll into Franchise Record Book - New York Boulders
- Boulders' Offense Erupts in Wild Win - New York Boulders
- Sam Rochard Signed by Twins - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Puccetti Grinds Through Quality Start in 1-0 Defeat
- Wild Things Win Opener in Extras
- Wild Things Drop Rubber Game After Five Boomers Homers
- Wild Things, Boomers Split Doubleheader, Marlon Perez Dazzles in Game 2
- Wild Things and Boomers Postponed Due to Rain