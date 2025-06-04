Boulders' Offense Pours It on Again

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders saw their offense explode for the second time in less than 24 hours, erupting for 16 runs on 15 hits, as they took the rubber game from the Down East Bird Dawgs, 16-8, and notched their first series win at Clover Stadium in 2025.

The Boulders (8-11) racked up 31 runs in their two wins over Down East (8-11), their most in consecutive games since joining the Frontier League.

New York opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when 1B Christian Ficca launched a one-out, two-run homer, his first of the season, off RHP Spencer Johnston (L 3 2 / 4 IP, 11 ER, 8 H, 4 BB, 2 K).

Catcher Jack Scanlon ignited the home team's six-run third inning with his first HR of the season, and Ficca followed moments later with a grand slam, giving him six RBI for the day and a share of the team lead (22) with DH Jason Agresti, who racked up his second straight multi-hit/multi-RBI game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, and three runs scored - highlighted by a "Little League" home run in the bottom of the fourth, taking second base on the throw home after his RBI single, then racing around on an error by Down East (8-11) C Tyler Blaum - extending his hitting streak to eight games (16-for-32).

LHP Garrett Coe (W 1-2 / 5 IP, 1 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 K) picked up his first win of 2025, allowing just one run on an RBI single by 1B Yassel Pino in the top of the fifth.

Left fielder Isaac Bellony added a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth and scored on a ribby single by 2B Fritz Genther, as every New York batter recorded at least one hit.

The Boulders are off tomorrow (Monday), then continue their eight-game home stand Tuesday morning with a visit from the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30am EDT.







