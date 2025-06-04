Piatkiewicz Plays Hero, Titans Snap Skid with Walk-Off Win

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Jeremy Piatkiewicz

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Jeremy Piatkiewicz(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Despite allowing two in the top of the ninth, a walk-off single in the bottom half from rookie standout Jeremy Piatkiewicz put the Ottawa Titans (8-14) back in the win column with a 6-5 victory over the Brockton Rox (8-13) on Wednesday, snapping the clubs seven-game slide.

Runs were a plenty early in the middle game, as the Rox loaded the bases against left-hander Shane Telfer (ND, 1-2) in the top of the first. The former DBacks farmhand managed to escape the jam by only allowing one run on a double play ball before stranding a potential second run of the game at third with another groundout to end the threat.

In need of a spark, the Titans sent eight to the plate against Thomas Nelson (ND, 0-2) in the bottom half, connecting for three runs on four hits. Sam Abbott and Jonah Sebring each knocked in one with RBI singles before Taylor Wright legged out a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to drive another in.

Up 3-1, Telfer would see the Rox pull level after a leadoff walk to Hemmanuel Rosario came across to score on a Tommy Kretzler two-run shot off the left-field foul pole.

After the game-tying homer, Telfer locked in, sitting down 15 of the final 16 batters he faced in a quality outing. In total, Telfer went six, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out six.

The Titans' offence also went quiet against Nelson through the middle innings, as the home side did not record a hit between the second through the fifth.

Looking to break the tie, Taylor Wright drew a leadoff walk against Nelson in the sixth and later stole second with nobody out. A slow chopper off the bat of Jeremy Piatkiewicz found its way through the five-hole of shortstop JR DiSarcina and rolled into left-centre, plating the go-ahead run. Two batters later, Michael Mugan extended the lead with a double down the right-field line to make it 5-3.

After two scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Zach Cameron, the Titans turned to Brett Garcia (win, 2-1) in search of redemption. The Rox clawed their way back by putting two on with one out, setting up a game-tying two-run double from Hemmanuel Rosario. The blown save for Garcia marked his second of the year in as many outings.

In the bottom half, newcomer Parker Rowland started the rally with an opposite field single to left, before being sacrificed into scoring position by Taylor Wright. With one out and Dazon Cole in the game to pinch run, Jeremy Piatkiewicz stepped up and hammered the game-winning single down the left field line off Mike McKenna (loss, 0-2) to end the slump.

For the second time this year, AJ Wright reached base five times, going 2-for-2 with a double and three walks. Sam Abbott also walked twice as part of a 1-for-3 night with an RBI. Jonah Sebring went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks drawn. Jackie Urbaez extended his on-base streak to 22 games to begin the season by going 1-for-4 with a free pass drawn.

The Ottawa Titans return to action with the finale of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After the series with Brockton, the Sussex County Miners will pay a visit over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.