Titans Comeback Falls Short, Drop Rubber Match

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans catcher Victor Cerny(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Threatening late, the Ottawa Titans (8-15) left the bases loaded in the eighth, and two on in the ninth in a 7-6 loss to the Brockton Rox (9-13) on Thursday.

The offence stayed hot, capitalizing on a leadoff Jackie Urbaez double off left-hander Joe Kemlage (win, 1-1) in the bottom of the first. The extra-base hit saw Urbaez reach for the 23rd game in a row. After a groundout moved Urbaez to third, AJ Wright knocked in the game's first run with an infield single.

Veteran southpaw Evan Grills (loss, 0-2) had to pitch around traffic all game long, but managed to keep the Titans ahead by a run through the first three innings.

The Rox broke through in the fourth, loading the bases with nobody out. Grills would issue his second-straight walk, tying the score at one. However, that would be all that he'd allow in the jam - as the lefty fanned the next two, then got out of it with a fielder's choice.

Following an Evan Giordano solo homer in the fifth, the Titans took the lead right back with a two-run single up the middle from Victor Cerny to go up 3-2.

One out away from a quality start, Grills allowed two runs in the top of the sixth - as the Rox took the lead back for good. In all, the left-hander allowed four runs on ten hits, walking three, and striking out five over five and two-thirds.

Two hits to open the seventh off Jake Dixon came around to score before an inherited runner came across against Billy Duby in the eighth. The Rox led by as many as four late in the contest.

RBI hits from Jeremy Piatkiewicz and Michael Mugan in the bottom of the eighth made things interesting, as Brendan Bell retired newcomer Kaiden Cardoso on strikes with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Down to their final out and with two on, an E4 on a groundball from Aaron Casillas found its way past Brett Young to make it a one-run game. With runners on the corners, right-hander Trevor Anibal (save, 1) got Jackie Urbaez to drill a liner to second to end the game. In all, the Titans stranded 13 on base in the rubber game.

Jackie Urbaez, Victor Cerny, Jeremy Piatkiewicz, Sam Abbott, and Kaiden Cardoso all had multi-hit games in the defeat.

