Lake Erie Pulls Away from Boomers

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Lake Erie Crushers scored three times in the eighth and added three more in the ninth inning to pull away from the Schaumburg Boomers and win an 8-2 contest in the series finale at Wintrust Field on Thursday afternoon.

The Boomers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a pair of unearned runs that crossed on a single from Alec Craig. Schaumburg had plenty of chances to build upon the lead but could not. The Boomers left 12 on base in the game and had a third run thrown out at the plate in the fourth. Lake Erie tied the game with single runs in the fifth and sixth before breaking through late.

Derek Salata started and worked five innings, allowing just a single run. Salata saw a scoreless streak end at 16.2 innings with the fifth inning run. Dylan Stutsman suffered the loss in relief. The Boomers notched nine hits, three of which came from Kyle Fitzgerald. Christian Fedko, Anthony Calarco and Banks Tolley all extended their on-base streaks. Fedko has reached in all 25 contests while Calarco has now reached in 22 straight. Tolley owns a 13-game on-base streak.

The Boomers (17-8) hit the road for the weekend with a two-game series at Windy City beginning on Friday night at 6:30pm. LHP Cole Cook (1-1, 5.52) is scheduled to start the opener for the Boomers. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







