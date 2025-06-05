Crushers Bats Found Alive and Breathing in 8-2 Comeback over Boomers

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (12-10) found their breakthrough on Thursday afternoon, defeating the Schaumburg Boomers (17-8) in an 8-2 comeback effort sparked by some late offense and timely pitching.

The Boomers got on the board first in the 2nd inning with a two-run single, another crooked number early on for Schaumburg as they took the first lead for the third straight game.

Lake Erie ran into some trouble with men in scoring position through the first four frames, but found their first tally in the 5th with a sacrifice fly by 2B Davie Morgan. Schaumburg led 2-1, but RHP Anthony Escobar kept the game within reach with another great outing. His final line: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (neither earned), 2 BB, and 7 Ks (matching a 2025 season-high).

Escobar held the Boomers' high flying lineup to just one extra base hit, and he lowered his ERA once again despite entering the game at an 0.72 clip. The reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week parlayed his complete game shutout with another exceptional outing against a strong lineup.

The Crushers finally got a big hit in the 6th. With two outs, RF Sam Franco powered a homer off RHP Aaron Glickstein to knot the game at two. It was Franco's first homer of 2025, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

In relief of Escobar, LHP Darrien Ragins was incredible out of the bullpen in his 2 2/3 innings. He got into some trouble in the bottom of the 7th after allowing the first two men to reach, but he buckled down El Gato style with back-to-back strikeouts of Michael Gould and slugger Anthony Calarco before inducing a weak popout and keeping the game tied.

Then, the Crushers offense took it from there. After a leadoff single in the 8th by Davie Morgan and a four-pitch walk to C Alfredo Gonzalez, recent acquisition LF Lamar Briggs tucked a two-RBI double down the left field line to drive in the go-ahead runs for Lake Erie, giving them their first lead of the series. It was Briggs' first Crushers hit, and, once again, it couldn't have come at a better time. He scored on a passed ball later in the inning to give the Crushers a 5-2 cushion.

In the 9th, the Crushers plated three more runs on RBI singles by Alfredo Gonzalez and Lamar Briggs for the necessary insurance on their way to an 8-2 victory, snapping their four-game losing streak with a salvage win against the Boomers.

Darrien Ragins (1-0) pitched his way into a deserving win, and Schaumburg's Dylan Stutsman (2-1) was tagged with the loss. Michael Brewer (5) got the save for his efforts in getting the final out of the 8th while the game was still in a save situation.

